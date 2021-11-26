Detroit man home for holidays after serving 25 years in prison

A man originally from Southwest Detroit is finally home with family this Thanksgiving holiday after being exonerated following more than 25 years in prison.

DETROIT – A recently exonerated Detroit man says he is extra thankful this holiday season, as he’s finally home after serving more than 25 years behind bars.

For Larry Darnell Smith, being released from prison is a victory that was a long-time coming -- and for that, he’s thankful. The man served exactly 26 years, 10 months and seven days in prison, he says.

Smith, who is originally from Southwest Detroit, was convicted of murder in 1994. But, after a review of his case, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy determined that there was no conclusive evidence linking Smith to the murder scene. His charges were dismissed.

Now, Smith is spending his first Thanksgiving holiday at home and with family in a quarter of a century. This year, he’s visiting family in Boston -- including his mother, who says she is thrilled to have her son with her and free.

Smith says he feels his blessings to his core.

“It’s real,” he said. “We prayed and dreamed and hoped and asked for this.”

