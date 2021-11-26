Troy man shoots, kills mother during Thanksgiving drive near Royal Oak, police say

A Troy man is accused of shooting and killing his mother on Thanksgiving while they were riding in a car near Royal Oak.

PLEASANT RIDGE, Mich. – A Troy man is accused of shooting and killing his mother on Thanksgiving while they were riding in a car near Royal Oak.

Officials said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 25) on northbound Woodward Avenue under the I-696 overpass, near the border of Pleasant Ridge and Royal Oak.

The 22-year-old Troy man fired at least one shot at his mother, police said. The 52-year-old Southfield woman was found dead in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

Ad

Officials said the man got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He fired shots at three other cars in the area, police said.

“Not only to take your own mother’s life, but then to go around at random -- it’s shocking,” a resident who lives nearby said. “That is pretty scary. Doesn’t usually (happen) around here.”

A 43-year-old Ferndale woman was struck the thigh while driving, authorities said. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is listed as stable.

Police said they found the man and took him into custody. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail, pending charges.

“I don’t know if I could ever understand the mind of someone who could do something like that,” the resident said.

A 9 mm handgun was found at the shooting scene, according to officials.