Morning Briefing Nov. 28, 2021: Experts try to make peace in Northern Michigan town; Metro Detroit snow causes dangerous road conditions

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Google Maps showing Elk Rapids in Michigan. (Google Maps)

Time to go? Experts try to make peace in Northern Michigan town

A consultant hired to make peace in a northern Michigan community is offering some tough medicine: Members of the local library board need to go.

Read more here.

Snowy weather causes problems for drivers throughout Metro Detroit

The winter weather quickly ripped through our area on Saturday. It caused some treacherous conditions on our roads.

See the report here.

13 cases of omicron variant in Dutch testing of travelers

The Dutch public health authority confirmed Sunday that 13 people who arrived in the Netherlands on flights from South Africa on Friday have so far tested positive for the new omicron coronavirus variant.

Learn more here.

10 most dangerous Michigan winter roads

We all know how tough Michigan roads can get during the winter months. Just ask your knuckles.

Michigan Auto Law recently compiled a list of the most dangerous stretches of road in Michigan during the winter months, using five years of crash statistics, from 2015 to 2019.

See the list of roads here.

Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight

Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether.

Read more here.

Weather forecast: Snowy Sunday with less accumulation 🌨

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

COVID in Michigan 🦠

Michigan reported 17,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 280 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 8,501.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 280 deaths announced Wednesday, 143 were identified during a review of records.

Note: The state did not publish new COVID data on Friday, Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The next data update is expected Monday, Nov. 29.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,276,264, including 23,595 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,259,261 cases and 23,315 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.

