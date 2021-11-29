34º

Morning Briefing Nov. 29, 2021: Virus mutations and variants like omicron -- how and why they mutate

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Virus mutations and variants like omicron

A look at how viruses mutate, how variants come about, and what we can do about it.

More: Experts concerned new COVID variant ‘omicron’ could be more contagious, more vaccine resistant

💰Winning $2M Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan

🐕Help Me Hank: Beware of popular puppy scams

Residents of Detroit high rise apartments struggle with broken elevators

Residents of a high rise apartment building in Detroit say the elevators haven’t worked well in years. Residents at the Jeffersonian Apartments, a 30-floor apartment building, say the elevator situation has been less than ideal for the last several years.

Here’s the story.

Weather forecast: Another 1-2 inches of snow by Tuesday morning

Here is the latest weather forecast for Metro Detroit as of 7 a.m. Nov. 29, 2021.

COVID in Michigan 🦠

Michigan reported 17,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 280 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 8,501.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 280 deaths announced Wednesday, 143 were identified during a review of records.

Note: The state did not publish new COVID data on Friday, Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The next data update is expected Monday, Nov. 29.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,276,264, including 23,595 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,259,261 cases and 23,315 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.

