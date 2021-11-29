Morning Briefing Nov. 29, 2021: Virus mutations and variants like omicron -- how and why they mutate

A look at how viruses mutate, how variants come about, and what we can do about it.

More: Experts concerned new COVID variant ‘omicron’ could be more contagious, more vaccine resistant

Residents of a high rise apartment building in Detroit say the elevators haven’t worked well in years. Residents at the Jeffersonian Apartments, a 30-floor apartment building, say the elevator situation has been less than ideal for the last several years.

Here’s the story.

Ad

Here is the latest weather forecast for Metro Detroit as of 7 a.m. Nov. 29, 2021.

Michigan reported 17,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 280 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 8,501.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 280 deaths announced Wednesday, 143 were identified during a review of records.

Note: The state did not publish new COVID data on Friday, Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The next data update is expected Monday, Nov. 29.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,276,264, including 23,595 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,259,261 cases and 23,315 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.