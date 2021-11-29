Winning $2M Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan

Blank forms for the Mega Millions lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday's Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday's Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Someone in Michigan is now a millionaire after buying a Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million during last Friday’s drawing.

A ticket bought at Polly’s Country Market, located at 1255 South Main Street in Chelsea matched the five white balls drawn Friday night – 07-27-37-42-59 – to win a $1 million prize. Thanks to the Megaplier, the prize was multiplied to $2 million. Chelsea is about 15 miles West of Ann Arbor.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Related: Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $1M on scratch off

Ad

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets for may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Related: Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on Cashword scratch off