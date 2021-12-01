17-year-old boy becomes 4th student to die from Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: A police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Yesterday, three students were killed and eight others were injured when a gunman began shooting at the school. A 15-year-old sophomore, believed to be the only gunman, is in custody, (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy has become the fourth student to die from a shooting that happened Tuesday inside Oxford High School, officials said.

Justin Shilling, 17, died around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 1) at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Three other students -- Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were killed Tuesday.

Shilling was one of eight people taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries after the shooting. One of those victims was a 47-year-old teacher, and the others were all students. The teacher was treated and released from the hospital.

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to her chest and neck. She is on a ventilator after surgery.

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her chest.

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head.

A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his jaw and head.

A 17-year-old girl is stable with a gunshot wound to her neck.

A 15-year-old boy is stable with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

A 15-year-old sophomore student is in custody after deputies said they found him walking down the hallway with a loaded 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol. That gun was purchased by the boy’s father on Nov. 26, according to authorities.

The suspected shooter’s parents have told him not to talk to police and have hired an attorney, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Authorities served a search warrant at the suspected shooter’s house and seized a phone.