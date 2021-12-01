15-year-old Ethan Crumbley charged as adult in Oxford High School shooting

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

OXFORD, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore from Oxford High School has been charged in connection with a shooting inside the school that left four students dead and seven people injured.

Oakland County deputies were called to Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30) on reports of gunfire. Within five minutes, deputies had taken the suspected shooter into custody, they said.

Charges

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced charges at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Ethan Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being charged as an adult, authorities said.

“Charging this person as an adult is necessary to achieve justice and protect the public,” McDonald said. “Any other option would put all of us at risk of this person because they could be released and still a threat.”

She said there is evidence that show this shooting was “not just an impulsive act.”

“I am absolutely sure, after reviewing the evidence, that it isn’t even a close call -- it was absolutely premeditated,” McDonald said.

“There is a mountain of digital evidence: video tape, social media -- all digital evidence possible, and we have reviewed it. Absolutely, we are confident that we can show it was premeditation.”

She said there’s evidence that planning happened “well before the incident.”

“Today is only the beginning,” McDonald said. “It’s possible there could be additional charges issued very soon when that investigation is reviewed and complete.”

Crumbley will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

McDonald also said prosecutors are considering charges against both of Crumbley’s parents, and a decision is expected swiftly.

“It’s difficult, very difficult,” McDonald said. “This is unspeakable. We send our kids to school. We think that they’re going to be safe. The only thing that I can do as the prosecutor is ensure that I do everything that I can to prosecute this case and pursue justice for these victims.”

Shooting victims

Four students were killed and seven other people were injured in the shooting.

Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, died from gunshot wounds Tuesday. Justin Shilling, 17, died Wednesday at McLaren Oakland Hospital.

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to her chest and neck. She is on a ventilator after surgery.

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her chest.

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head.

A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his jaw and head.

A 17-year-old girl is stable with a gunshot wound to her neck.

A 15-year-old boy is stable with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

A 47-year-old teacher suffered a graze gunshot wound to the left shoulder and has been discharged from the hospital.

On Wednesday morning, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said two students were in critical condition, and one, a girl, was in “extremely critical” condition. This was before police confirmed the fourth student had died.

What happened

Bouchard said the 15-year-old suspect was at school that day. Surveillance cameras showed him coming out of a bathroom with what police are calling a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol.

The boy started firing shots while in a hallway, at close range to his victims, according to authorities.

“He was working his way up and down hallways,” Bouchard said.

Preliminary investigation found that all the shots were fired from the hallway, he said.

“In the hallway, and sometimes into classrooms,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard said the suspected shooter pulled on doors and tried to breach classrooms while other students were sheltering inside. He did this while walking up and down more than one hallway, according to the sheriff.

“We know by witnesses he was tugging on doors and we know from physical evidence that he shot through doors,” Bouchard said.

Police said they found significantly more than 12 shell casings. A final number will be revealed Wednesday afternoon.