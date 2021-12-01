17-year-old girl one of 3 students killed in Oxford High School shooting, 8 others injured

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, has been identified as one the victims shot and killed at Oxford High School on Tuesday, according to her family.

OXFORD, Mich. – Three students were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, officials said.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said a 15-year-old sophomore student is the suspected shooter. The shooting happened at 12:51 p.m. in an area of the school where many history classes take place.

More than 100 calls were made to police during the shooting. McCabe said the suspect was in custody within five minutes of officials receiving the first 911 call.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, has been identified as one the victims shot and killed at Oxford High School on Tuesday, according to her family. The other victims have been identified as 14-year-old Hanna St. Julian and 16-year-old Tate Myre.

Madisyn Baldwin was expected to graduate this year. Her family said she had already been accepted into several colleges, some with a full scholarship.

Ad

Her family said Madisyn Baldwin was an artist who loved to draw, read and write. She was the eldest of three siblings. She had a younger half brother and two sisters she loved dearly.

Read: Complete coverage on the Oxford High School shooting