Sheriff: Oxford High School met with suspect’s parents day of shooting due to ‘concerning’ behavior

OXFORD, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: A police vehicle remains parked outside of Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Yesterday, three students were killed and eight others were injured when a gunman began shooting at the school. A 15-year-old sophomore, believed to be the only gunman, is in custody, (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Mich. – Oxford High School officials met with the parents of the suspected shooter the morning of the incident due to “concerning” behavior, according to authorities.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said police didn’t learn about any potential warning signs surrounding Ethan Crumbley, 15, until after Tuesday’s school shooting.

“We received no information about this individual prior to the shooting,” Bouchard said. “We also were told that the school had some information or some contact with the individual. We had no information from the schools, but we have since learned that the schools did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning.

“In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school. The content of that meeting, obviously, is part of the investigation, but we did not learn of that meeting, nor of the content of that meeting, until after the shooting and during this investigation.”

Bouchard said the meeting happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The first reports of shots fired came around 12:51 p.m.

He couldn’t get into specifics about Crumbley’s behavior because of the ongoing case.

About an hour before Bouchard spoke, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced charges against Crumbley in the case.

He is charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Crumbley is being charged as an adult, authorities said.

“Charging this person as an adult is necessary to achieve justice and protect the public,” McDonald said. “Any other option would put all of us at risk of this person because they could be released and still a threat.”

She said there is evidence that show this shooting was “not just an impulsive act.”

“I am absolutely sure, after reviewing the evidence, that it isn’t even a close call -- it was absolutely premeditated,” McDonald said.

“There is a mountain of digital evidence: video tape, social media -- all digital evidence possible, and we have reviewed it. Absolutely, we are confident that we can show it was premeditation.”

She said there’s evidence that planning happened “well before the incident.”

“Today is only the beginning,” McDonald said. “It’s possible there could be additional charges issued very soon when that investigation is reviewed and complete.”

McDonald also said prosecutors are considering charges against both of Crumbley’s parents, and a decision is expected swiftly.

“I agree with the charges that have been levied,” Bouchard said. “I agree with holding this individual wholly and completely responsible for the deplorable and tragic event that occurred by choice.”

Four students were killed in the shooting: Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Seven others -- six students and one teacher -- were injured.

A 14-year-old boy remains in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the jaw and hand.

A 17-year-old girl remains hospitalized, but stable, with a gunshot wound to the neck.

A 14-year-old girl who was previously in critical condition is now stable. She has gunshot wounds to the left chest and neck.

A 17-year-old girl remains in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left leg, a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hip and a 47-year-old teacher with a graze wound on her shoulder have all been discharged from the hospital, Bouchard said.

He also said Crumbley allegedly had 18 rounds of ammunition remaining when deputies took him into custody -- some in the form of loose rounds in his pocket.

Three 15-round magazines were found during the investigation, Bouchard said.

“We have recovered 30 spent shell casings at this point, by processing the scene, meaning he fired more than 30 shots,” Bouchard said.

“I have also asked the school if they had any records of him being bullied, and the coordinator of anti-bullying programs had no information that he’d been bullied by anyone.”

Prior to the meetings with Crumbley on Monday and Tuesday, there was no contact and nothing in his file in terms of concerning behavior or discipline, according to Bouchard.