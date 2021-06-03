Grosse Ile bridge repair permits approved, construction to begin soon

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the final permits for the Grosse Ile bridge repairs and construction is expected to begin soon.

The May 2020 closure was meant to provide more permanent repairs, which the township says are needed to increase the life expectancy of the 90-year-old bridge and to also lift its current weight restrictions.

State and local government filed approval permits on Wednesday, allowing the Army Corps to finalize the approval process on Thursday.

The bridge manages about 75% of traffic to the island of Grosse Ile and has been closed for more than a year. This has left the 10,000 residents with just one toll bridge option to get on and off the island.

Ad

READ: ‘Severe erosion’ to keep Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge closed until fall 2021, maybe later