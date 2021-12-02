Oxford High School officials met with suspected shooter’s parents just hours before the shooting

Four students were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, officials said.

OXFORD, Mich. – On Wednesday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard released new details about the Oxford High School shooting that left four dead and seven injured.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult in the case. He was a sophomore student at Oxford High School.

Oakland County deputies were called to Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30) on reports of gunfire. Within five minutes, deputies had taken the suspected shooter into custody, according to Bouchard.

On Tuesday night Bouchard reported that Crumbley had seven rounds left. He corrected that number on Wednesday.

“When I said last night that he had seven rounds left, he actually had 18,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard reported that school officials had met with the parents of the suspected shooter the morning of the incident due to “concerning behavior.

“We have since learned that the school did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning. In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had face-to-face meetings with the school,” Bouchard said.

The meeting happened around 10 a.m. The shooting was reported to police at 12:51 p.m.

“I can tell you he came out of the bathroom with the firearm and began shooting. I can’t tell you if he loaded it in there,” Bouchard said.

