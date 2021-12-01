Here are updated conditions of 7 people injured in Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – Oakland County officials provided an update on the conditions of the seven people who were injured in the Oxford High School shooting.

Three victims remain in the hospital:

A 17-year-old girl remains in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her chest. She is at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac.

A 14-year-old girl has improved from critical condition to stable with a gunshot wound to the left chest and neck. She is at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

A 17-year-old girl is stable with a gunshot wound to the neck at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

Four people have been treated for their injuries and discharged from the hospital:

A 14-year-old boy was discharged Wednesday afternoon from McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left leg was discharged Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hip was discharged Tuesday.

The 47-year-old teacher with a gunshot wound to her left shoulder was discharged Tuesday from McLaren Lapeer Hospital.

Four students were killed in the shooting. Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, died Tuesday. Justin Shilling, 17, died Wednesday.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, of Oxford, is facing 24 charges in connection with the shooting. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

