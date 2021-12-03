13-year-old charged with 20-year felony for threat directed at middle school in Waterford

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy has been charged with a 20-year felony after he posted a threat directed at a middle school in Waterford Township, police said.

On Thursday, the Waterford Police Department received reports of a social media post that showed a picture of a firearm with the caption “Mason better watch out.”

The threat was directed toward Mason Middle School, according to authorities.

Officers said they investigated the threat and identified a 13-year-old Mason Middle School student as the person who posted the threat.

When they spoke to the teenager and his parents, he admitted to creating and posting the message, Waterford Township police said.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody and brought to the Oakland County Children’s Village. A hearing was held Friday afternoon in front of a juvenile referee, and the 13-year-old was charged with knowingly making a false report of terrorism -- a 20-year felony, according to authorities.

Ad

Police said the boy will remain in custody until his next hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Waterford Township police said they are one of many law enforcement agencies receiving several reports of threats since the Oxford High School shooting.

“All threats are taken seriously, and we will continue to investigate each and every one,” Waterford Township police Chief Scott Underwood said. “We will use all available investigative tactics and resources, arrest those responsible, and seek to charge them to the fullest extent possible.”