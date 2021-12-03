Detroit police seek man accused of hitting man with car, trapping him under it

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man accused of hitting an acquaintance with a vehicle and fatally trapping him under it in Detroit.

According to Detroit police, 39-year-old Robert Coles was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, Deonte Jackson II, at around 2 a.m. on June 11, 2021, in the area of Michigan Avenue and Livernois.

Police say according to surveillance footage, Jackson exited the vehicle amid the verbal altercation and began walking down Michigan Avenue. Coles then reportedly drove directly into Jackson, hitting him. Police say the vehicle then fell into a hole, trapping the man beneath it.

Police arrived at the scene later that day after receiving a report of a car accident. Officials say they discovered Jackson’s body beneath the vehicle, a silver-gray Ford Explorer.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Jackson attempt to crawl his way out from under the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

Detroit police say that witnesses identified the driver as Robert Coles, who reportedly has a history of assault, burglary, weapons and narcotics offenses. He is wanted by police.

Cole is described as a man standing 6 feet tall, weighing 192 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. A photo of him can be seen above. He is reportedly known to use an alias of Antonio Eugene Buckley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-202-6458 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

