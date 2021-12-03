‘I was relieved that he was going to be OK’: Surveillance video shows man help injured Oxford teen after shooting

John Parraghi drove past Oxford High School Tuesday afternoon when he saw two boys flagging him down, one of which was holding up the other as his friend bled after suffering a bullet wound. The students hopped inside Parraghi's Chevy Tahoe drove to the nearest location for help, where J-P's Piano Moving LLC surveillance cameras recorded the heroic act as the kid hobbled inside to receive medical attention as he waited for his mother's arrival.

OXFORD, Mich. – As students, teachers, faculty, and staff tried to escape the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, local business owner and fellow parent of a student at the school, John Parraghi, put on his cape and swooped in for the save.

Parraghi drove past the high school Tuesday afternoon when he saw two boys flag him down, one of which was holding up the other as his friend bled from a gunshot wound. The students hopped inside Parraghi’s Chevrolet Tahoe and drove to the nearest location for help. Surveillance cameras at Parraghi’s JP’s Piano Moving, which is half a mile from the school, recorded the heroic act.

The kid hobbled alongside Parraghi while entering the establishment, where he soon received medical attention as he waited on the arrival of his mother.

“It was a relief, definitely, for them,” said Parraghi. “I was relieved that he was going to be OK, but I still at that time hadn’t heard from my son, so I am on the phone, too.”

He finally got ahold of his son, who indicated to his father that he was OK.

As for the injured teen, his mother took him to the hospital where he was later released.

