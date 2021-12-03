Morning Briefing Dec. 3, 2021: Parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect could face charges; superintendent shares next steps following tragedy

The parents of the student accused of opening fire at Oxford High School on Tuesday, fatally wounding four students and injuring several other people, are set to be charged for their role in the tragedy.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is scheduled to announce charges on Friday against the parents of Ethan Crumbley, 15, a sophomore student at Oxford High School who was charged as an adult in the shooting.

More information is expected to be released today regarding a shooting at Oxford High School.

“These parents are in such terrible, horrible grief -- it’s a terrible thing what happened -- the information that will be announced (Friday) will also disclose that it probably could have been prevented, and that is unconscionable. So, it is just not enough to charge this shooter,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

The Superintendent of Oxford Community Schools said no discipline was warranted for a sophomore student’s behavior before the shooting at Oxford High School.

Oakland County investigators have said mass shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, 15, and his parents met with school officials the day of the shooting to discuss “concerning” behavior. We are not sure what that behavior included, but the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said it was not notified of any issues with Crumbley.

When do schools sound the alarm about students and why?

As students, teachers, faculty, and staff tried to escape the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday, local business owner and fellow parent of a student at the school, John Parraghi, put on his cape and swooped in for the save.

