Superintendent: ‘No discipline was warranted’ for student before Oxford High School shooting

Four students were killed, six students and a teacher were injured during a shooting on Tuesday (Nov. 30).

OXFORD, Mich. – The Superintendent of Oxford Community Schools said no discipline was warranted for a sophomore student’s behavior before the shooting at Oxford High School.

On Wednesday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard revealed that school officials had met with the parents of suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley about some “concerning” behavior the morning of the attack.

“We have since learned that the schools did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning,” Bouchard said. “In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school.”

That meeting happened at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to authorities. Crumbley is accused of firing shots inside the high school nearly three hours later, killing four students and injuring seven others, police said.

The “concerning” behavior that led to the Monday and Tuesday meetings has been a topic of discussion over the past 48 hours, and Superintendent Tim Throne addressed it in a video posted on YouTube.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the student that was apprehended -- that he was called up to the office and all that kind of stuff,” Throne said. “No discipline was warranted.”

Throne spoke for nearly 13 minutes in the video, which he says was recorded at 4:35 p.m. Thursday from the high school’s performing arts center lobby. Most of his comments centered around the state of the high school, a mourning community and the next steps.

But Throne did take a moment to address questions about whether or not the “concerning” behavior from earlier this week should have served as a warning sign.

“There are no discipline records at the high school,” Throne said. “Yes, this student did have contact with our front office, and yes, his parents were on campus Nov. 30. Again, I will take any and all questions at a later time, but that’s not now and this is as much information as we can give you today.”

