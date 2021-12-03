Prosecutor says evidence suggests Oxford High School shooting ‘probably could have been prevented’

More information is expected to be released on Friday regarding a shooting at Oxford High School.

OXFORD, Mich. – More information is expected to be released on Friday regarding a shooting at Oxford High School.

Four students were killed, six students and a teacher were injured during a shooting on Tuesday (Nov. 30).

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult. He was a sophomore student at Oxford High School.

“These parents are in such terrible, horrible grief -- it’s a terrible thing what happened -- the information that will be announced tomorrow will also disclose that it probably could have been prevented and that is unconscionable. So, it is just not enough to charge this shooter,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard revealed Wednesday that Oxford High School officials had contact with the 15-year-old prior to the shooting regarding “behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning.”

Ad

Ethan Crumbley’s parents met with school officials Monday and at 10 a.m. the day of the shooting to discuss the “concerning” behavior. The shooting happened around 12:51 p.m.

Ethan Crumbley is believed to have had the weapon with him in his backpack at that meeting.

Read: Oxford High School shooting timeline: What happened before, inside school and afterward

Could the suspected shooter’s parents face charges? Yes.

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, at his Dec. 1, 2021, arraignment. (WDIV)

McDonald is expected to decide soon if Ethan Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer Crumbley and James Crumbley, will face charges.

“We’re reviewing potential charges and hope to have an announcement about that in the next 24 hours,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

McDonald was asked on Thursday about what potential charges the parents could face, but she did not go into detail.

Ad

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard did say how Ethan Crumbley acquired the 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol he’s accused of using in the shooting.

One of Ethan Crumbley’s parents purchased the weapon legally at an area store on Nov. 26. Just four days before the shooting.

Read: Prosecutor expects charging decision soon on parents of suspect in Oxford High School shooting

‘It’s like a war zone’: Superintendent Tim Throne addresses shooting

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne provided more insight on what happened inside the school when the shots rang out and what students and their families can expect moving forward.

“Certainly, first and foremost -- our hearts, thoughts and prayers are still with our kids and our families. You,” he said.

The video is 12 minutes long.

Ad

“We have parents who sent their kids to school two days ago and they’re never coming home,” Throne said.

Throne said during the shooting school staff performed CPR and students did exactly as they had trained.

“Because they carried out the game plan so well -- this school is a wreck. It’s a war zone,” Throne said.

Throne said it will be weeks before the building is ready for students and staff to return. He said the school will begin the process of organizing phones, backpacks and other belongings that were left behind so they can return them.

Read: Complete Oxford High School shooting coverage