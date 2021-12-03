Sheriff: Concerns about accused Oxford High School shooter weren’t shared with law enforcement

Four students were killed, six students were injured and one teacher was injured Tuesday when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, officials said.

OXFORD, Mich. – Teachers and school officials had concerns about the accused Oxford High School shooter before four students were murdered and seven people were injured on Tuesday (Nov. 30). Those concerns never made it to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult in the shooting. He was a sophomore student at Oxford High School. Officials said the gun used in the shooting was a pistol Crumbley’s father purchased on Nov. 26.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard revealed Wednesday that Oxford High School officials had contact with the 15-year-old prior to the shooting regarding “behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning.”

Crumbley’s parents met with school officials Monday and at 10 a.m. the day of the shooting to discuss the “concerning” behavior. The shooting happened around 12:51 p.m.

Bouchard is urging anyone who hears any type of threat or has concerns about someone to contact law enforcement.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald was asked if school officials were negligent in not reporting and if they would face charges.

“Looking at the entire situation, and we’ll hold accountable, to the extent possible, anybody we think committed any kind of criminal act. That’s really all I can say at this time,” McDonald said.

Charges against one of Crumbley’s parents will likely come Friday.