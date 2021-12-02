Prosecutor expects charging decision soon on parents of suspect in Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – The Oakland County prosecutor expects to decide soon whether or not charges will be issued against the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect.

“We’re reviewing potential charges and hope to have an announcement about that in the next 24 hours,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

She was asked Thursday about what charges are being explored against the parents of Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, who is accused of firing shots that killed four students and injured seven people Tuesday at Oxford High School.

On Wednesday, Crumbley was charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His parents appeared on video at his virtual arraignment as a judge denied Crumbley bond and approved his transfer from the Oakland County Children’s Village to the Oakland County Jail. A not guilty plea was entered on Crumbley’s behalf.

McDonald was pressed Thursday about what potential charges the parents could face, but she didn’t elaborate.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard did comment on how Crumbley allegedly acquired the 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol he’s accused of using.

Bouchard said it’s his understanding that the gun was purchased legally by a parent at a “local shop.” At a previous briefing, the sheriff said that purchase was made Nov. 26 -- four days before the shooting.

Asked whether she’s received a warrant request for the parents, McDonald answered, “No, not at this time.”

Bouchard said there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting at the high school, nor that the Oxford shooting is linked to planned attacks elsewhere.

He also reiterated that there’s no evidence Crumbley was bullied or had any history of disturbing behavior before this week.

“It’s my understanding that this individual did not come on the school’s radar at all for either bullying or problem behavior or questionable behavior until the day before (the shooting),” Bouchard said.