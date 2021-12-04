Emotional tribute held at Oakland University for Oxford High School shooting victims

For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of one of the victims who died in Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School.

PONTIAC, Mich. – An emotional tribute was held at Oakland University to honor the four students killed and 7 other people injured in a shooting at Oxford High School.

Micah Dymond is a senior at the university and graduated from Oxford High School in 2018.

“I’m picturing those hallways. I know what it looks like in there. Spent four years there. It’s such a safe place to me, but I know on Tuesday it wasn’t a safe place,” Dymond said.

More than 300 Oakland University students either live in Oxford or go to high school there.

“We needed this sense of being able to grieve, or support the community but it’s particularly poignant to know that one of the students was a prospective student, losing every one is a tragedy,” Oakland University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz said.

There is a growing movement online to rename buildings at the high school to honor the four students who were killed.

Ad

The family of a 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting at Oxford High School is speaking out and thanking the community for their support.

Read the statement here: Family of Oxford High School shooting victim Justin Shilling: ‘His potential was boundless’