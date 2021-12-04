Here’s where you can donate to help families impacted by Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – Many people have been offering emotional and financial support to the families who were impacted by the Oxford High School Shooting.
Four students were killed, six students and a teacher were injured when a shooter opened fire at a high school in Oxford, Michigan. The accused shooter is in custody.
Oxford High School has released information on where people can donate to help the community:
Oxford Bank
Donations can be made in person at any Oxford Bank location or online here. You can also mail a check to: Oxford Bank, PO Box 17, Oxford, MI 48371. Make check payable to the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund.
Genisys Credit Union
The credit union has created an account called “Oxford Strong.” It will be used to accept donations for the families impacted by the shootings. Donations can be made at any Genisys location. Checks should be made payable to Genisys Credit Union - Oxford Strong.
Direct Donation to OCS
If you’d like to make a direct donation to Oxford Community Schools you can email the following: courtney.makowski@oxfordschools.org.
