Here’s where you can donate to help families impacted by Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: A student hangs wreaths on a fence surrounding the athletic field at Oxford High School on December 01, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. On Tuesday, three students were killed and eight injured when a gunman opened fire at the school. A fourth student died on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an adult with terrorism and first-degree murder. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Mich. – Many people have been offering emotional and financial support to the families who were impacted by the Oxford High School Shooting.

Four students were killed, six students and a teacher were injured when a shooter opened fire at a high school in Oxford, Michigan. The accused shooter is in custody.

Oxford High School has released information on where people can donate to help the community:

Oxford Bank

Donations can be made in person at any Oxford Bank location or online here. You can also mail a check to: Oxford Bank, PO Box 17, Oxford, MI 48371. Make check payable to the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund.

Genisys Credit Union

The credit union has created an account called “Oxford Strong.” It will be used to accept donations for the families impacted by the shootings. Donations can be made at any Genisys location. Checks should be made payable to Genisys Credit Union - Oxford Strong.

Direct Donation to OCS

If you’d like to make a direct donation to Oxford Community Schools you can email the following: courtney.makowski@oxfordschools.org.

