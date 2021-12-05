Morning Briefing Dec. 5, 2021: Oxford schools launch outside probe of mass shooting events; 7 minors charged in Wayne County school threat investigations

Oxford schools defend decision to send suspected shooter back to class, launches outside probe
In a letter, Tim Throne, the superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, offered the school’s version of the events that led up to the tragic shooting at Oxford High School earlier this week. Throne also announced a separate, third-party investigation.
Prosecutor: School threat investigations in Wayne County lead to charges against 7 minors
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has issued charges against seven juveniles in connection with school threat investigations. Six of the cases involve alleged threats of violence against a school and one of the cases involved possession of a weapon in school.
Winter storm expected to drop 6-12 inches of snow in Northern Michigan
Northern Michigan is bracing for its first big snow of the season, with severe weather warnings in effect throughout the area. The Northern Lower Peninsula is under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning on Sunday with 6 to 9 inches of snow expected by Monday.
Michigan tops Iowa for first conference title since 2004, earns place in College Football Playoff
The Michigan Wolverines have won their first Big Ten Conference football championship since 2004, first outright since 2003, and subsequently earned their spot in the College Football Playoff to play for a national championship.
Officials warn of fentanyl-laced marijuana in Michigan, call it ‘emerging public health threat’
Michigan poison control officials have issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana in the state, labeling it as a potential “emerging public health threat.”
Weather forecast: Warm front to bring rain Sunday afternoon
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 16,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 358 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 8,265 cases over a two-day period. Of the 358 deaths announced Wednesday, 160 were identified during a review of records.
Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,318,123, including 24,090 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,301,593 cases and 23,732 deaths, as of Monday.
