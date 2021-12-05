Morning Briefing Dec. 5, 2021: Oxford schools launch outside probe of mass shooting events; 7 minors charged in Wayne County school threat investigations

Mourners grieve at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

In a letter, Tim Throne, the superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, offered the school’s version of the events that led up to the tragic shooting at Oxford High School earlier this week. Throne also announced a separate, third-party investigation.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has issued charges against seven juveniles in connection with school threat investigations. Six of the cases involve alleged threats of violence against a school and one of the cases involved possession of a weapon in school.

Northern Michigan is bracing for its first big snow of the season, with severe weather warnings in effect throughout the area. The Northern Lower Peninsula is under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning on Sunday with 6 to 9 inches of snow expected by Monday.

The Michigan Wolverines have won their first Big Ten Conference football championship since 2004, first outright since 2003, and subsequently earned their spot in the College Football Playoff to play for a national championship.

Michigan poison control officials have issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana in the state, labeling it as a potential “emerging public health threat.”

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 16,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 358 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 8,265 cases over a two-day period. Of the 358 deaths announced Wednesday, 160 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,318,123, including 24,090 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,301,593 cases and 23,732 deaths, as of Monday.

