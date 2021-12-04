Police chief: Wanted parents hiding in Detroit building ‘not indicative’ of turning themselves in for Oxford shooting charges

DETROIT – The parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect have been arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting -- but not before they had to be apprehended by police following an hourslong manhunt.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley were arraigned Saturday morning on four counts of involuntary manslaughter each for their alleged role in the Nov. 30 school shooting. The couple’s son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of firing dozens of rounds from a 9 mm pistol that was recently purchased by his father, fatally striking four students and wounding six students and a teacher. He was arraigned on a list of charges, including several counts of murder and terrorism, on Wednesday.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley pleaded not guilty to each of the four counts of involuntary manslaughter brought against them.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges against the parents on Friday, claiming that the parents contributed to the shooting and events that led to the shooting. James and Jennifer Crumbley were initially set to be arraigned Friday afternoon, but did not appear in court and police were unable to locate them.

The couple’s defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman released a statement Friday explaining that their clients had left town, but planned to return to face the charges against them. Through the arraignment Saturday, the attorneys maintained that the pair always intended to appear for arraignment and were “never” fleeing prosecution. Smith said the group had developed plans to appear in court Saturday morning.

But Detroit police Chief James White says that the parents did not seem to be in the process of turning themselves in, given the extensive police search needed to locate them on Friday.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested by Detroit police early Saturday morning at a commercial building on the city’s east side, near the Rivertown neighborhood. Detroit police say the two were hiding out in a room inside the building after failing to appear for their arraignment and apparently fleeing town.

The U.S. Marshals joined the search for the parents at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a few hours after a “be on the lookout” alert was sent to law enforcement regarding the fugitives. Tipsters helped lead law enforcement to the couple’s location in Detroit, where Chief White says police arrived between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a business owner spotted the couple’s vehicle -- a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV -- in his parking lot on Bellevue Street near Jefferson Avenue on Friday. Jennifer Crumbley was reportedly seen near the vehicle by the business owner, and is said to have fled the area on foot after the 911 call was made.

The vehicle was reportedly parked at a commercial building, where the couple was found. Police said there was video footage of one of the fugitives entering the building, and they were confident that the Crumbleys were inside.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested just before 2 a.m. Thursday by Detroit police, then turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation into the school shooting. It was not immediately clear how long the couple had been inside the building before law enforcement arrived.

When asked if the couple was fleeing or intended to return for their arraignment, Chief White said, “I don’t know, but this isn’t indicative of turning yourself in, hiding in a warehouse.”

Defense attorneys Smith and Lehman argued that the couple “fully intended” to appear in court Saturday morning for their arraignment, and that they did not know that they missed their initial court date. The couple’s representation argue that the pair left town for their own safety following the tragedy.

“We understand that our clients were apprehended last night although we fully intended to turn them in first thing this morning for arraignment, contrary to the misinformation that has been rampant in the media,” the attorneys wrote in a statement Saturday.

“Unfortunately, this case presents the most unimaginable tragedy for every single person involved, including every member of the community. While it’s human nature to want to find someone to blame or something to point to or something that gives us answers, the charges in this case are intended to make an example and send a message. The prosecution has very much cherry-picked and slanted specific facts to further their narrative to do that.

“We intend to fight this case in the courtroom and not in the court of public opinion. We know that in the end the entire story and truth will prevail.”

The defense attorneys requested bond be set at $50,000 or $100,000, arguing that the couple are not flight risks. However, on Saturday, Judge Julie A. Nicholson set the couple’s bond at $500,00 each, no 10%, due to the court’s concerns that James and Jennifer Crumbley may be a flight risk and/or danger to public safety. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald requested this bond amount.

James and Jennifer Crumbley had not posted bond as of noon Saturday. If they do, they will be required to wear GPS tethers, turn over all of their firearms to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, in addition to complying with several other stipulations.

Watch Chief White’s entire news conference from Saturday morning below.

