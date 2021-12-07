30º

4-year-old in stable condition after being shot inside home on Detroit’s west side

Police believe suspect fired shots from behind tree

Victor Williams, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

We’re learning new information into a shooting that injured a 4-year-old on Detroit’s west side.

Police said a gunman opened fire at 7 p.m. Sunday night on Woodingham Street, not far from Livernois Avenue and The Lodge Freeway. The 4-year-old was struck while laying on a couch inside a home.

Officials said the bullet struck the girl in the stomach area, went through and struck her in the elbow. She is in stable condition at Children’s Hospital.

Police believe a man stood behind a nearby tree and fired shots into the home. Detroit police officers rushed the girl to a hospital inside a patrol car.

“They rushed that baby to the hospital inside their patrol car immediately and we believe it saved that child’s life,” Rudy Harper with Detroit police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police.

