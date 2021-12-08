No classes at Walled Lake Central High School Wednesday after false report of shots fired

There will be no classes at Walled Lake Central High School on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to allow students and staff some relief after a school shooting threat turned out to be a false alarm on Tuesday.

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Walled Lake Central High School is closed for the day on Wednesday after going into lockdown Tuesday over a false report of shots fired.

District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman announced Tuesday that the high school in Commerce Township would be closed Wednesday, Dec. 8, “to allow our students, staff, and their families time to process today’s events.” The announcement came after law enforcement cleared the scene at the high school following a 911 report of shots fired Tuesday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday of shots fired at the school. Following several searches, police said they found that no shots were fired, there were no injuries and there was no threat. School was still dismissed early on Tuesday.

“... at no time were any students or staff in any danger, and those within the building did an exemplary job of putting their training into motion,” Gutman wrote Tuesday. “Following the sweep of the building and subsequent dismissal, students were reunited with their families. Please accept my sincere appreciation for everyone involved with this process.”

The school will resume in-person classes on Thursday, Dec. 9. Officials say social and emotional support services will be available to students in need.

Police said Tuesday that they were investigating the source of the 911 call. No update on the investigation has been provided yet.

We received a report of shots fired at Walled Lake Central High School at 8:31 a.m. We have multiple units and other local police departments on scene. The building has been cleared. There are no injuries and no threats. — Mike Bouchard (@MikeJBouchard) December 7, 2021

