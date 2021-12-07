Police clear scene at Walled Lake Central High School after lockdown, report of shots fired

Walled Lake Central High School was placed under a lockdown on Tuesday morning after police received a report of shots fired at the school, but police have cleared the scene.

The Oakland County Sherriff’s Office tells Local 4 that police received a report at 8:31 a.m. of shots fired, and multiple units and local police are on the scene clearing the building.

Police said a primary search has been completed and no injuries or shots fired have been confirmed. After the second search, police confirmed no threat.

“There were not shots fired and there are no injuries at Walled Lake Central High School. We have cancelled any more police response to the high school. The investigation continues as to the source of the original 911 call.”

No other schools were impacted by the false alarm. The district says family reunification info will be shared with parents.

Walled Lake Central High School is in Commerce Township.

