How cities outside of Oxford are showing their support for the community after the Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – Cities outside of Oxford are doing what they can to help those impacted by the Oxford High School shooting.

Four students were killed and seven other people were injured on Nov. 30. A 15-year-old student has been charged as an adult in the case. His parents are also facing charges.

Many schools have “Oxford Strong” signs outside. Signarama Detroit owner Bob Chapa said his company had to find some way to show their love to the many affected by the shooting.

“My wife and I thought that it would be really powerful just to share a message that each and every one of them is loved,” Chapa said.

The company also donated thousands of “Oxford Strong” signs for free. However, 45 minutes away at Canton Preparatory High School, students have found a different way to express their love and respect. They held a stuffed animal drive.

“We’re trying to get approximately 1,800 because we’d like to give one to every student, every staff member at Oxford,” English teacher and drive organizer Elizabeth Harsany said.

So far, 615 stuffed animals have been collected.

“We’re collecting donations up until Friday and we would love to have as many rolled in as possible. We’re trying to get approximately 1,800,” Harsany said.

They hope to make at least a small difference in the healing process.

“It’s comforting because we know how important it is to not feel alone and to feel like you are supported,” Harsany said.

Both groups are working to help by collecting donations for the families of the victims.

