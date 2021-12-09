Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte locked down after altercation between students

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte is on lockdown after a student injured a classmate in an altercation and fled the building, officials said.

Sources told Local 4 the attack happened in a bathroom.

The injured student is receiving treatment and doing well, according to a letter from the district.

Authorities said the student accused of injuring his classmate fled the building.

School officials said everyone is safe, but the lockdown is in effect until police clear the scene. Students can’t be released to their parents until that happens.