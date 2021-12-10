Teen suspect in custody after 18-year-old stabbed at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte

Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte is on lockdown after a student injured a classmate in an altercation and fled the building, officials said.

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A16-year-old student stabbed an 18-year-old student in the back at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte on Thursday, according to police.

Police said the two male students got into a fight in a second-floor bathroom when the stabbing occurred. The victim’s wound was superficial, according to school officials.

An adult intervened in the fight and contacted police. First responders and EMS arrived and the school was completely shut down.

“I was just sitting in class and all of a sudden they called a lockdown,” sophomore Rob Hogge said. “In my class we barricaded the doors, throwing chairs, tables, anything.”

School leaders emailed parents and legal guardians regarding the incident. Cindy Garcia has a 10th grade student. She said she raced to the school.

“We hurried and called my child and said, ‘What is going on?’ He said there was a stabbing inside of the bathroom,” Garcia said.

Gary Miller has 9th and 11th grade students at the school. He said there needs to be tighter security measures.

“I think we need to get some metal detectors. I know these kids know right from wrong. What to bring to school and what not to bring to school. But apparently they don’t. Maybe we need to look into some metal detectors in these schools,” Miller said.

Police arrested a teen suspect in the intersection of 6th and Hudson streets about 15 minutes after the stabbing was first reported.

“We take it very serious. In light of what happened at Oxford, not only the state of Michigan, but the entire nation is on pins and needles,” Wyandotte police Chief Brian Zalewski said.

The victim was treated by EMS and allowed to return home.

“This morning at RHS, there was a fight between two juvenile, male students in an upstairs bathroom. A knife was involved and one male was cut. This was very concerning to all of us. When an adult intervened, the school went into immediate lockdown and the police were called. The first officers responded within a minute and shortly thereafter, EMS arrived. The officers began searching the building, while surveillance footage was reviewed. It was determined that the suspect had fled the school. Knowing this, every other school within the district was placed under lockdown. The detectives knew who the suspect was and what he was wearing. They quickly spotted the suspect and apprehended him within 15 minutes. All the lockdowns were lifted at all the other schools. The injured student’s parents arrived at the school and EMS treated his superficial wound. After talking to the police, the student went home with a parent. The RHS lockdown was lifted at 11:45 am, and students were released to 5th hour with an adjusted schedule for the remainder of the day. I want to thank the families of the RHS students for their patience as we worked through this situation. Many came to pick up students after the lockdown was lifted, and we wanted to ensure all students were excused prior to them leaving. All school activities (except Homework Den) will continue as planned today after school. School will be in session tomorrow, Friday, December 10, 2021. I am also grateful for the quick response of the Wyandotte Police Department, including Chief Zalewski. They will continue to investigate this altercation. The suspect will be scheduled for an expulsion hearing with me. The safety of the students at our schools is the foundation of what we do. Please continue to talk with your child(ren) about making good decisions and to report anything suspicious.” Catherine M. Cost Superintendent, Wyandotte Public Schools

