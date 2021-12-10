Teen suspect in custody after 18-year-old stabbed at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte

An adult intervened in the fight and contacted police. First responders and EMS arrived and the school was completely shut down.
“I was just sitting in class and all of a sudden they called a lockdown,” sophomore Rob Hogge said. “In my class we barricaded the doors, throwing chairs, tables, anything.”
Ad
School leaders emailed parents and legal guardians regarding the incident. Cindy Garcia has a 10th grade student. She said she raced to the school.
“We hurried and called my child and said, ‘What is going on?’ He said there was a stabbing inside of the bathroom,” Garcia said.
Gary Miller has 9th and 11th grade students at the school. He said there needs to be tighter security measures.
“I think we need to get some metal detectors. I know these kids know right from wrong. What to bring to school and what not to bring to school. But apparently they don’t. Maybe we need to look into some metal detectors in these schools,” Miller said.
Police arrested a teen suspect in the intersection of 6th and Hudson streets about 15 minutes after the stabbing was first reported.
“We take it very serious. In light of what happened at Oxford, not only the state of Michigan, but the entire nation is on pins and needles,” Wyandotte police Chief Brian Zalewski said.
Ad
The victim was treated by EMS and allowed to return home.
Larry Spruill Jr. joined the Local 4 News team in January 2018. Prior, he worked at WJAX in Jacksonville, Florida. Larry grew up as a military kid because his father is a retired Chief of the United States Air Force.