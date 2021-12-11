Morning Briefing Dec. 11, 2021: SE Michigan under high wind warning; Severe weather strikes US, killing at least 6

Most Southeastern Michigan counties are under a high wind warning all day Saturday. The windy day is expected to produce gusts of 50-60 mph, with a steady wind speed of 20-40 mph throughout the day.

Read more here.

Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as it tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. The Kentucky governor said he feared dozens more could be dead.

Read the report here.

Michigan health officials said the COVID situation in Michigan has reached a critical point.

Ad

In the past month, nearly a quarter of all new COVID hospitalizations in the country have been in Michigan and Ohio. Right now, the COVID hospitalization numbers are at the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

See the report here.

A Davison man who was convinced of killing his wife by putting heroin in her cereal has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

See more here.

Simply counting up the human cost of the horrifying truck crash that killed 55 migrants and injured over 100 is chilling, even for those who survived the disaster on a highway in southern Mexico. The force of the crash slammed migrants against each other, bashed them into the steel sides of the trailer and threw some onto the roadway.

Ad

Learn more here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 11,783 new cases of COVID-19 and 235 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 5,891.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 235 deaths announced Friday, 151 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,380,324, including 25,080 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,368,541 cases and 24,845 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.