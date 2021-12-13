Morning Briefing Dec. 13, 2021: Court hearings for Oxford shooting suspect and parents this week

James Crumbley (left), Ethan Crumbley (center) and Jennifer Crumbley (right) are all being lodged at the Oakland County Jail over charges in connection with the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. Mug shots provided by law enforcement.

The teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School is set to appear in court on Monday for a probable cause conference.

The 15-year-old suspected shooter, Ethan Crumbley, accused of fatally shooting four fellow students and wounding seven other people, is being held at the Oakland County Jail alongside his parents James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43.

The teen, a sophomore at the high school, is facing 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting, including:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Ethan Crumbley was denied bond during his arraignment, when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 in front of Judge Carniak at the 52nd District Court - Division 3. According to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, the defendant will appear virtually and not in person for the hearing.

Meanwhile, James and Jennifer Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter charges, are set to appear for a probable cause conference at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in front of Judge Nicholson at the 52nd District Court - Division 3. They are believed to be appearing in court in person.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office has issued a timeline and FAQ bulletin on the coming auto insurance refund checks due to insured drivers next year.

Last week, Whitmer announced that insured Michigan drivers will receive $400 per vehicle in 2022 after requesting a surplus reported by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association be returned to residents. Whitmer requested the refunds earlier this year, she called for a $5 billion surplus reported by the MCCA to be refunded to insured drivers as soon as possible, and the MCCA voted to support the request.

Steve Strickland is working to leave behind a legacy before cystic fibrosis takes his life.

He’s just 28 years old.

“We make and give away giant goalie masks, and we can do football and baseball as well. It’s timeless. And we’re creating something that people won’t forget,” said Strickland.

Years ago he noticed how intricate and beautiful some NHL goalie masks were.

“When you’re watching a game and you see on TV they pan to the goalie mask for a quick second, you go ‘Oh wow, that’s beautiful,’ but you don’t get to really appreciate it,” he said.

Back in April, Renee Crutcher, a mother of six, was hospitalized with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator.

Sadly, Crutcher died several months later. But before she passed away, Crutcher fulfilled one last wish. She gave birth at six months to a healthy baby girl before her health declined. Before she passed, she was able to hold her baby girl.

Michigan reported 11,783 new cases of COVID-19 and 235 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 5,891.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 235 deaths announced Friday, 151 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,380,324, including 25,080 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,368,541 cases and 24,845 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.