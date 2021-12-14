42º

Detroit’s Operation Holiday Wrap nets 70 felony arrests, 20+ illegal gun seizures and 35 grams of cocaine

‘It definitely feels good,’ US Marshal says

Victor Williams, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – A joint operation between Detroit police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF netted 70 felony arrests, the seizure of more than 20 illegal guns and the discovery of 35 grams of cocaine.

Operation Holiday Wrap ran from Dec. 7 through Dec. 9. During that time Detroit police officers from the 5th, 9th and 11th precincts worked with the U.S. Marshals and the ATF.

“The operation led to the arrest of a suspect who was wanted for murder, another suspect who was wanted for rape and five robbery suspects were also arrested,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

The identities of most of the suspects will not be released until they have been arraigned.

“Every one of those guns up on that screen is a gun that’s not going to hurt citizens of Detroit or one of our police officers,” Detroit police Commander Eric Decker said.

Officials said it’s a huge victory for the city and every agency involved in the operation.

“Anytime you can take that number of guns, drugs and violent offenders of the street ... It definitely feels good,” U.S. Marshal Owen Cypher said.

