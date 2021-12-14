Sick Pizza Company raises more than $100k to help victims of Oxford High School shooting: ‘This is our town’

The Sick Pizza Company has been working to raise money to help the families of the Oxford High School shooting victims.

OXFORD, Mich. – The Sick Pizza Company has been working to raise money to help the families of the Oxford High School shooting victims.

The restaurant had a goal of raising $25,000 but thanks to a huge outpour of support, they were able to raise $102,160 in just four days.

Around 100 volunteers helped the restaurant reach that number.

“We ramped up and were able to make pizza that we could give away for donation. To generate $102,000 from this little pizzeria in downtown Oxford mean, that’s way beyond Sick Pizza. That’s way beyond me. That’s a miracle to me. It’s a miracle,” co-owner Scott Taylor said.

Taylor said after serving countless high school students, they had to do something to help. The money earned will go to families of those impacted by the shooting.

“We just had to do something. We’re right in the middle of town. This is our town, this is our community,” Taylor said.

People from all over the world have been making donations.

“Not just people from Orion, Oxford, Lapeer, but people from all over the world. I’ve got donations from Japan. We got money from Australia. I mean, it’s amazing,” Taylor said.

The funds will be divided into multiple accounts to go to the families of the victims and to the memorial fund.

Those interested in making a donation can contact the restaurant at 248-628-1540.

