Woman killed when car crashes into light pole, catches on fire, Dearborn police say

The scene of a single-car crash on Dec. 13, 2021, in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 44-year-old woman was killed overnight when her car crashed into a light pole in Dearborn and caught on fire, police said.

The single-car crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday (Dec. 13) in the 500 block of Town Center Drive, according to authorities.

When officials arrived, they realized the woman was trapped inside the wreckage. She died from her injuries, they said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but they don’t believe foul play, speed or alcohol were factors.

“The Dearborn Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “This is a terrible tragedy and we are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to please contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-3345.”