Wayne County officials charge 4 more students (ages 11-16) for school threats

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Four more students have been charged in connection with threats directed at middle and high schools throughout Wayne County.

A 13-year-old boy from Noble Middle School in Detroit has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device.

His pre-trial date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 25.

An 11-year-old boy from Hilbert Middle School in Redford has been charged with threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students.

He is being held on $1,000 bond, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6.

A 16-year-old boy from Redford Union High School has been charged with threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students for a Dec. 13 threat, according to authorities.

He is being held on $4,000 bond, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 24.

A 12-year-old girl from Renton Junior High in New Boston has been charged with threat to commit an acto of violence against a school, school employees or students for a Dec. 13 threat, officials said.

She is being held on $1,000 bond, or 10%. Her pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18.