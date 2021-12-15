45º

LIVE

Local News

Wayne County officials charge 4 more students (ages 11-16) for school threats

Students from Detroit, Redford, New Boston charged

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Redford, New Boston, Wayne County, Local, Schools, School Threats, Crime, Kym Worthy, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Noble Middle School, Hilbert Middle School, Redford Union High School, Renton Junior High
Lockers in the hallway of a school. (WDIV)

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Four more students have been charged in connection with threats directed at middle and high schools throughout Wayne County.

A 13-year-old boy from Noble Middle School in Detroit has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device.

His pre-trial date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 25.

An 11-year-old boy from Hilbert Middle School in Redford has been charged with threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students.

He is being held on $1,000 bond, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6.

A 16-year-old boy from Redford Union High School has been charged with threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students for a Dec. 13 threat, according to authorities.

He is being held on $4,000 bond, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 24.

A 12-year-old girl from Renton Junior High in New Boston has been charged with threat to commit an acto of violence against a school, school employees or students for a Dec. 13 threat, officials said.

She is being held on $1,000 bond, or 10%. Her pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email