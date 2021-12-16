Furniture Today names Gardner White as ‘Best Place to Work’ in US

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Michigan furniture and mattress store Gardner White has been recognized as the “Best Place to Work” by Furniture Today, a U.S. magazine for the industry.

The company announced Thursday that out of a national competition, they’ve been selected as the best U.S. workplace in the furniture industry.

“We are so honored to be recognized by Furniture Today as a Best Place to Work in the industry,” said Gardner White president Rachel Stewart. “The Furniture Today survey captured the most important element of our work culture: We love our work and have fun doing it. If you like working with people and design, it’s one of the best careers out there.”

The Michigan business was reportedly the only company from the state to be recognized in the competition, which is open only to home furnishing retailers. Officials say Gardner White was awarded alongside seven other honorees from Nebraska to Florida to Texas.

“Our people are our number one asset at Gardner White,” Stewart said. “I am so proud of this team. They drive every aspect of our family and customer-first culture. We are blessed and amazed at the results this talented team achieves every day.”

