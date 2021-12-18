33º

Dearborn police arrest 2 in connection with shooting that left 1 in critical condition

34-year-old in critical condition after Saturday morning shooting

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DEARBORN, Mich. – A person is in critical condition Saturday following a shooting at a Dearborn establishment that police say was not a random act of violence.

According to Dearborn police, two people were shot just after midnight Saturday morning at an establishment on Michigan Avenue near Shaefer Road.

Officials say a 34-year-old and a 50-year-old were both wounded in the shooting. The 50-year-old was reportedly treated at a hospital and has been released. The 34-year-old is listed in critical condition, police said. Their identities have not been released.

Following an investigation, Dearborn police say they apprehended the two suspected shooters at about 5 a.m. Saturday. The suspects’ identities will not be revealed until formal charges are brought against them, but officials say they are both Dearborn residents.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

