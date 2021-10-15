Royal Oak woman agrees to relocate 4 African caracal cats after multiple escapes

The owner of four Caracal cats in Royal Oak has agreed to relocate the animals after they had escaped multiple times.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The owner of four African caracal cats has agreed to relocate the animals after they had escaped from her Oakland County property multiple times.

According to the Royal Oak Police Department, the owner was issued five violations after the most recent escape Wednesday. Three of the animals were found quickly and the fourth was located on Atladena Avenue later that night.

Police said that due to the woman’s “inability to keep the animals contained on her property,” the department encouraged her to move them to a more suitable environment. The woman agreed and has contracted a transportation company to have them relocated Monday.