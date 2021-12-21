Thieves steal donations from CASOE Group’s charity coat drive in Detroit

The CASOE Group is asking the community for help after being burglarized over the weekend.

DETROIT – The CASOE Group is asking the community for help after being burglarized over the weekend.

The Creative Arts Spirit of Excellence (CASOE) is a performing arts organization and training center is headquartered on the campus of Marygrove College.

It was holding its annual coat drive and holiday store when someone stole tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from the company.

“We have made an investment in the lives of Detroit youth. People know us by this. We’re building a CASOE in the city of Detroit,” CEO Janice Smith said.

Smith said someone broke into an office and stole from the charity coat drive and online store.

“We just discovered that everything was missing. The coats, the scarfs, the hats, the gifts,” Smith said.

Ad

The office, located in the student center on the college campus, also had missing equipment as well. The damages were worth a few thousand dollars.

“$10,000 in merchandise and gifts, that includes the laptop and the printer,” Smith said.

Smith is hoping whoever is responsible will return the stolen goods.

“We buy 75 brand new winter coats every year. So, we give it to the CASOE members and their siblings. We’re hoping that we can replace those items before Christmas,” Smith said.

Local 4 has been told there were no signs of forceful entry.

The college is conducting an internal investigation while the Detroit Police Department conducts a criminal investigation.

Smith said CASOE is going to move forward.

Anyone willing to donate can send donations to the following address:

The CASOE Group, Inc.

P.O. Box 21854 Detroit, MI 48221

Click here to learn more about the CASOE Group.