Man kills his grandma, hurts grandpa while trying to force way into their Bedford home, police say

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man killed his grandmother and injured his grandfather while trying to force his way into their Bedford Township home, police said.

The incident happened at 2:04 p.m. Dec. 17 at a home on Sterns Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Jeffrey Travis Ott, 28, went to his grandparents’ home and got into an argument with them after they told him to leave. Ott tried to force his way back into the home, and his grandfather attempted to stop him, according to authorities.

Ott is accused of violently assaulting his grandfather, and when his grandmother tried to intervene, he violently assaulted her, too, deputies said.

Both grandparents were transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital by Monroe County officials. Police said the 72-year-old grandmother died Tuesday due to complications from her injuries.

The 71-year-old grandfather was treated and released that day, authorities said.

Ott was arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail on domestic violence charges, but a homicide investigation was initiated after his grandmother’s death, according to officials.

Ott was arraigned Wednesday in 1st District Court on felony charges of open murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and attempted first-degree home invasion. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.