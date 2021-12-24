Morning Briefing Dec. 24, 2021: Deep dive into evidence against parents of suspected Oxford shooter; Man kills grandma in Bedford Township

Jennifer Crumbley is escorted into court for a probable cause hearing in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald argued in a court filing Thursday that bond should not be lowered for the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter.

In the filing, McDonald said James and Jennifer Crumbley willfully ignored the needs and well-being of their son and the threat he posed to others.

Read more here.

After charges were announced against James and Jennifer Crumbley in the Oxford High School shooting case, the couple could not be located. Their attorney, Shannon Smith, told investigators and the media on Dec. 3 that the parents were not hiding and were going to turn themselves in.

The prosecutor says evidence shows that is not true, however.

See here a conversation between Smith and a detective ahead of the Crumbleys’ arrests.

A man killed his grandmother and injured his grandfather while trying to force his way into their Bedford Township home, police said.

Read the report here.

After four days of taking heat on Twitter for refusing to post the final score of their loss to the Detroit Lions, the Arizona Cardinals finally caved.

See the story here.

U.S. health officials are warning the public not to eat certain brands of packaged salads, which they say are linked to two small, long-running listeria outbreaks in which three people died.

Learn more here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 13,686 new cases of COVID-19 and 392 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 6,843 cases over a two-day period. Of the 392 deaths announced Wednesday, 250 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,448,523, including 26,376 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,434,837 cases and 25,984 deaths, as of Monday.

Because of the holiday today, the state will not provide a COVID-19 update. The next update is expected Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.