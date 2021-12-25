Morning Briefing Dec. 25, 2021: Science angle in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’; Body cam footage of Downriver councilman’s arrest

An annual NBC tradition is airing “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Christmas Eve -- but there’s a super cool science angle early in the movie that you might want to know about.

Learn more here.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald argued in a court filing Thursday that bond should not be lowered for the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter. McDonald said James and Jennifer Crumbley knew their son was a threat and still bought him a gun.

See the story here.

Riverview city councilman-elect David Robbins, 34, was charged in connection with a single-car crash that occurred on Nov. 4, just hours after he was elected. Robbins is accused of driving drunk and recklessly.

Ad

See more here.

Doctors told the parents of then 17-year-old Heather Campbell that their daughter would be in a coma for at least 30 years after a devastating car crash. Her injuries were so severe that doctors told her family that she would not be able to open her eyes for at least three decades.

She proved them wrong.

See the story here.

The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life.

Read more here.

Ad

Radar of SE Michigan at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 25, 201 (WDIV)

Michigan reported 13,686 new cases of COVID-19 and 392 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 6,843 cases over a two-day period. Of the 392 deaths announced Wednesday, 250 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,448,523, including 26,376 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,434,837 cases and 25,984 deaths, as of Monday.

Because of the holiday, the state did not provide a COVID-19 update on Friday. The next update is expected Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.