Detroit police seek person of interest in double-fatal Christmas shooting

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking a person of interest in a double-fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning on the city’s west side.

Police are looking for 62-year-old Dwane McDonald. The shooting was reported on Dec. 25 at 5:45 a.m. on the 18000 block of Prevost Street in Detroit.

Police did not name McDonald as a suspect in the shooting.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.