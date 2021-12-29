Detroit police shoot, kill man suspected in Christmas day murder of wife, teenage daughter

Police said the person of interest in a deadly shooting of a Detroit woman and her teenage daughter was shot and killed by police on Tuesday.

Dwane McDonald was named as a person of interest in a Christmas day shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side. He was shot and killed by officers in the area of Woodward Avenue and Owen Street in Detroit.

The shooting McDonald was named as a person of interest in occurred on Dec. 25 at 5:45 a.m. on the 18000 block of Prevost Street in Detroit. The victims’ family is grieving.

“It’s not going to bring back my mother or my little sister, but he can’t hurt nobody else,” Margaret Shively said.

Margaret Shively’s little sister was killed. Her sister was adopted and developmentally disabled.

“He’s gone. He’s not relaxing in warm air or none of that. He’s gone. He’s dead,” Margaret Shively said.

Police said McDonald shot and killed Margaret Shively’s mother, Elaine Fizer and her little sister Daunya, inside their home.

“Wasn’t able to eat, sleep, still can’t. I’m still not even processing this right,” Margaret Shively said.

Police said McDonald fled the scene after the shooting. Local 4 cameras were on the scene Tuesday night when Detroit Police Chief James White said they received information that McDonald was hiding in an apartment building with two men he knew.

“We got a search warrant, the search warrant that we got allowed us to enter the building and access two apartments. They were greeted by Mr. McDonald who was armed. A shot was fired at which time, the officers returned fire, striking Mr. McDonald and he is deceased at the scene,” White said.

White said a fatal shooting wasn’t the outcome police were hoping for. White spoke with the victims’ family after the shooting.

“Justice is served. We appreciate all of the help and support. We thank the Detroit Police Department for all of the help that they did,” Antwain Jeffries said.

