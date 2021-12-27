39º

Man killed, 3 hurt when snowy conditions cause head-on crash in Chesterfield Township

63-year-old Casco Township man killed in crash

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a Dec. 27, 2021, crash in Chesterfield Township. (Chesterfield Township Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and three people -- including two children -- were seriously injured when snowy conditions caused a head-on collision in Chesterfield Township, police said.

The crash happened at 10:46 a.m. Monday (Dec. 27) in the area of Gratiot Avenue and 26 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Police said a 63-year-old Casco Township man was driving a Chevrolet SUV north on Gratiot Avenue in a 55 mph section when he lost control due to snow and slush on the roadway.

The SUV slid into the southbound lanes of Gratiot Avenue and crashed head on into another Chevrolet SUV, which was being driven by a 28-year-old Columbus Township woman, according to authorities.

The Casco Township man was killed in the collision, police said. He was the only person inside his SUV, they said.

Officials said the 28-year-old woman, her 2-year-old daughter and her 14-year-old niece were all taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. They are all listed as stable.

Detectives are still investigating the crash.

