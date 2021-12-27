Troy police investigate suspected domestic murder-suicide

TROY, Mich. – Troy police are investigating a domestic incident being called a suspected murder-suicide.

Sources confirmed to Local 4 that the incident happened early Monday morning and involved three family members at a home in the area of Wattles Road and Coolidge. There were multiple scenes involved.

So far, police have not released additional information, but are expected to offer more details later today.

Police said there is no danger to the public, despite the large police response. We’ll keep you posted.