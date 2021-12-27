34º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Troy police investigate suspected domestic murder-suicide

Incident reported early Monday morning

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Chuck Jackson, Assignment Editor

Tags: Troy, Troy Police Department, Oakland County, Crime, Local News, Police, Wattles Road, Coolidge Highway
Troy police investigate suspected murder-suicide on Dec. 27, 2021. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich.Troy police are investigating a domestic incident being called a suspected murder-suicide.

Sources confirmed to Local 4 that the incident happened early Monday morning and involved three family members at a home in the area of Wattles Road and Coolidge. There were multiple scenes involved.

So far, police have not released additional information, but are expected to offer more details later today.

Police said there is no danger to the public, despite the large police response. We’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

email

twitter

instagram

email