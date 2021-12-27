Troy police investigate suspected domestic murder-suicide

TROY, Mich. – Troy police are investigating a domestic incident being called a suspected murder-suicide.
Sources confirmed to Local 4 that the incident happened early Monday morning and involved three family members at a home in the area of Wattles Road and Coolidge. There were multiple scenes involved.
So far, police have not released additional information, but are expected to offer more details later today.
Police said there is no danger to the public, despite the large police response. We’ll keep you posted.
New this AM - Police situation in #Troy at a home in the area of Wattles and Coolidge. There were 2 different scenes (house and down the street a car hit a tree). I believe they are part event that happened. Hoping to get information later this AM. pic.twitter.com/gW5QXXhvUG— Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) December 27, 2021