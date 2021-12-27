Police: Man murders twin brother, shoots dad at Troy home before killing family dog, himself in car

TROY, Mich. – A 23-year-old man murdered his twin brother and shot his father overnight at a Troy home before killing the family dog and himself inside a car that crashed into a tree, authorities said.

Troy police said they received a call at 12:23 a.m. Monday (Dec. 27) from a home on Lark Drive. The caller was a 62-year-old man who told officers he had been shot by his 23-year-old son, according to officials.

Around the same time, authorities received a call from a resident about a crash scene on Parrot Drive near Edgemont Drive, they said.

When police arrived at the home on Lark Drive, they said they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot and killed in the basement, as well as a 62-year-old man who had been injured upstairs. A 64-year-old woman was also at the home, but she was not hurt, authorities said.

Medical officials took the 62-year-old man to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition, but stable.

Police believe the 23-year-old twin brother of the man who was killed in the basement had shot his brother and his father before leaving the home. They said the man then crashed into a tree on Parrot Drive while inside a vehicle that was registered to the Lark Drive address, according to authorities.

Police said the 23-year-old driver and the family dog in the back seat had both been killed by gunshot wounds. They are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

Officials said they found a handgun inside the car, and they believe it was used by the 23-year-old driver to shoot his twin brother, his father, the family dog and himself.

Authorities continue to investigate. Everyone involved is fully cooperating, they said.