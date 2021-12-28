Man steals school bus in Monroe, flees at 70 mph, locks himself inside when surrounded, police say

MONROE, Mich. – An Ypsilanti man stole a bus from a high school in Monroe, used it to flee police at 70 mph and then locked himself inside when deputies surrounded him, authorities said.

Monroe County officials said the school bus was stolen around 11 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 28) from St. Mary’s Catholic Central High School.

Police said they learned the bus was heading west on Lulu Road near Summerfield Road. A deputy saw the bus in the area of Summerfield and Teal roads and tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to authorities.

The driver sped up to avoid capture and reached speeds of up to 70 mph while fleeing police, deputies said. The pursuit continued through Summerfield and Ida townships before ending at the corner of Lewis Avenue and Ida West Road, police said.

When deputies surrounded the bus, the driver refused to come out and locked the door, authorities said. Officials forced the door open and took the man into custody, they said.

The 52-year-old Ypsilanti man was taken to the Monroe County Jail. He was the only person on the bus, according to officials.

Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the incident, deputies said.

Nobody was injured and no property was damaged during the pursuit, according to authorities.

The man is expected to be arraigned at 1st District Court.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7540 or 734-240-7700.