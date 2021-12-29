Central Michigan University to require COVID booster shots for on-campus community

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Students and staff on campus at Central Michigan University (CMU) will be required to get their COVID-19 booster shot by mid-January, the school reported Wednesday.

CMU community members will be required to get a COVID booster shot by Jan. 17 in order to be considered “fully vaccinated,” according to the campus news organization. Students, staff and faculty who do not receive a booster vaccine will reportedly have to get tested weekly for the virus.

BREAKING: President Bob Davies announced that the COVID-19 booster shot is required to have fully vaccinated status.

Members of the campus community have until Jan. 17 to receive their booster shot and to update their vaccination status or submit to weekly testing. — CM Life (@CMLIFE) December 29, 2021

The Michigan university is one of several in the state that is mandating a booster shot ahead of the upcoming semester. The University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University have all issued COVID booster requirements leading into January.

The announcements come as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly throughout the state and country, partly driven by the new, more contagious, COVID variant omicron. Officials say the delta variant, which is also more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus, is still abundant and spreading, as well.

Health experts say that, based on data so far, it is possible the the omicron variant may cause less severe disease compared to the delta variant, despite its high transmissibility. Still, all eligible individuals are encouraged to get their booster to help increase their protection from the virus and severe disease and hospitalization caused by the virus.

Read: WHO: Global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high